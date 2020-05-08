2020 Seniors: Blake Gormley, Mason Ward, Hunter Moore, Kyle Davis, Kowen Kopp, Edwin Crane, Austyn Koch, Dylan Rutland
A season cut short like this one has been is difficult for any participant and obviously unfortunate, but for the Red Hawk trap team, the cut is twice as deep, as the newly-founded club got only one season of competition before their seniors were robbed of their final year.
Gormley, Davis and Moore all earned their way onto the State team a year ago, with Gormley participating at the junior varsity level and Davis and Moore as novices. The novice team featuring Moore and Davis earned a 1st place finish out of 55 teams in their division, while the team as a whole finished 32nd.
The Trap Club operates on donations, and in their first year received enough funds to purchased a six-by-twelve foot trailer for equipment storage and transportation, as well as trap machine for practices and thousands of rounds of ammunition and over 18,000 clay targets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.