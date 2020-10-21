Bowling

Oct. 21 Results - Week 7

Kokos 4

Nellie Cadue 170-481

Misfits 0

Beverly Tollefson 119-336

70’s & 80’s 3

Alberta Dettmann 183-498

DAJ 1

Verlan Penn 142

Joe Florence 142-402

Ten Pinners 4

Joe Torkelson 186-455

Blasters 1

Walter Puvogel 123-327

Gutter Dusters 3

Bill Brown 181-434

Standings after 7 week

1. DAJ 19 9

2. Ten Pinners 18 10

3. Kokos 17 11

4. 70’s & 80’s 16 12

4. Blasters 16 12

6. Gutter Dusters 15 13

7. Misfits 10 18

