Oct. 21 Results - Week 7
Kokos 4
Nellie Cadue 170-481
Misfits 0
Beverly Tollefson 119-336
70’s & 80’s 3
Alberta Dettmann 183-498
DAJ 1
Verlan Penn 142
Joe Florence 142-402
Ten Pinners 4
Joe Torkelson 186-455
Blasters 1
Walter Puvogel 123-327
Gutter Dusters 3
Bill Brown 181-434
Standings after 7 week
1. DAJ 19 9
2. Ten Pinners 18 10
3. Kokos 17 11
4. 70’s & 80’s 16 12
4. Blasters 16 12
6. Gutter Dusters 15 13
7. Misfits 10 18
