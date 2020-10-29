Results Oct. 28 - Week 8
Kokos 4
Nellie Cadue 170-481
Gutter Dusters 4
Art Molott 200-505
70’s & 80’s 0
Mary Miner 202-466
Misfits 4
Mike Dunaway 137-353
Ten Pinners 0
Gary Ascheman 148-402
Blasters 0
Jeri Schaefer 136-407
Kokos 4
Nellie Cadue 156-464
DAJ 4
Joe Florence 181-480
Standings after 7 weeks
1. DAJ 23 9
2. Kokos 21 11
3. Gutter Dusters 19 13
4. Ten Pinners 18 14
5. 70’s & 80’s 16 16
5. Blasters 16 16
7. Misfits 14 18
