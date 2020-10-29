Bowling

Results Oct. 28 - Week 8

Kokos 4

Nellie Cadue 170-481

Gutter Dusters 4

Art Molott 200-505

70’s & 80’s 0

Mary Miner 202-466

Misfits 4

Mike Dunaway 137-353

Ten Pinners 0

Gary Ascheman 148-402 

Blasters 0

Jeri Schaefer 136-407

Kokos 4

Nellie Cadue 156-464

DAJ 4

Joe Florence 181-480

Standings after 7 weeks

1. DAJ 23 9

2. Kokos 21 11

3. Gutter Dusters 19 13

4. Ten Pinners 18 14

5. 70’s & 80’s 16 16

5. Blasters 16 16

7. Misfits 14 18

