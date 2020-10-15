Bowling

Results Oct. 14 for Week 6

Blasters 4

Jeri Shaefer 155

Walter Puvogel 391

Ten Pinners 1

Gary Ascheman 176-430

Gutter Dusters 3

Art Malott 140

Bill Brown 368

Kokos 0

Nellie Cadue 153-379

DAJ 4

Joe Florence 169-259

70’s & 80’s 4

Alberta Dettmann 189-506

Misfits 0

Beverly Tollefson 105

Scott Abramson 268

Standings after 6 weeks

1. DAJ 18 6

2. Blasters 15 9

3. Ten Pinners 14 10

4. 70’s & 80’s 13 11

4. Kokos 13 11

6. Gutter Dusters 12 12

7. Misfits 10 14

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.