Results Oct. 14 for Week 6
Blasters 4
Jeri Shaefer 155
Walter Puvogel 391
Ten Pinners 1
Gary Ascheman 176-430
Gutter Dusters 3
Art Malott 140
Bill Brown 368
Kokos 0
Nellie Cadue 153-379
DAJ 4
Joe Florence 169-259
70’s & 80’s 4
Alberta Dettmann 189-506
Misfits 0
Beverly Tollefson 105
Scott Abramson 268
Standings after 6 weeks
1. DAJ 18 6
2. Blasters 15 9
3. Ten Pinners 14 10
4. 70’s & 80’s 13 11
4. Kokos 13 11
6. Gutter Dusters 12 12
7. Misfits 10 14
