It was a slow week for the elder Hiawatha Braves baseball squad, as the senior squad played the second half of a split doubleheader with Falls City on Wednesday night. After watching the junior team fall in the opener, the Braves fell to the same fate in the second set, dropping their contest 11-3.
The senior group got on the board first in the game, as Gabe Corbett singled to center, scoring Andrew Lierz and then stole home after being moved along by a Joel Bryan single and a steal of third. But the Falls City squad mirrored the early-inning success of their junior counterparts, crippling Hiawatha by putting 10 runs in the books over the first two innings. Bryan was able to get aboard with a single in the third inning and come around to steal home to add to Hiawatha’s tally, but that was all the offense the team could manage, as Falls City cruised to the win.
Corbett went 1-3 with a run and an RBI, and Bryan was 3-3 on the day with a run scored to lead the Hiawatha offense. Bryan and Lierz handled pitching duties for Hiawatha, with Lierz recording one inning giving up eight runs, walking four and striking out one, while Bryan went three innings and allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking two.
