The Post 66 Braves traveled to Doniphan County on Tuesday for the final two games of the regular schedule, and the two teams played two very different types of games, but the home team was able to capture the win in each game.
The opener featured 22 hits between the teams and 20 runs, with Doniphan County winning the slugfest by a decent margin, earning a 14-6 win. Already leading 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 5th inning, DC slapped 5 runs on the board to pull away for the win. For the Braves, Carson Bredemeier went 2-3, scoring twice, while Xavier Oldham finished 3-3 with 2 runs scored of his own and an RBI. Sam Dun finished 2-3 with a runs scored and an RBI, with Joel Bryan adding a 1-3 day with an RBI and Tyler Willich also going 1-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk. Dunn, Willich and Cooper Jacobsen combined to pitch the game for Hiawatha, giving up 11 hits, 8 walks and 14 runs, while striking out 4.
The nightcap was a pitcher’s duel, with Hiawatha nabbing an early lead, but the Doniphan County side struck back later in the game and the Braves had no answer, falling 3-1. Hiawatha finished with just 2 hits on the game, as Bredemeier and Oldham reached, with Sam Dunn securing the team’s only RBI. Joel Bryan and Tyler Davis pitched for Hiawatha, striking out 2 over 4 innings, giving up just 4 hits, 2 walks and 3 runs.
Now sitting at 11-8, the Braves enter the Senior Legion Zone Tournament this week. As the tournament’s 3rd seed, Post 66 will open with a game against 2nd-seeded Corning at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Wathena, with the following game taking place on Monday.
