The Hiawatha American Legion Post 66 Braves were back in action on Sunday, and got back to their winning ways, as they hosted Silver Lake’s Legion squad and came away with a pair of wins.
In game one, Hiawatha got an early start to their scoring, as Ashton Rockey drove a pitch over the left field wall for a home run. Later in the inning, Sam Dunn singled to score Josh Smith and Cooper Jacobsen, then Kadyn Strecker smacked a line drive to left field that scored Dunn and Smith. With a 5-0 lead after one inning, Hiawatha kept their scoring active throughout the game and played solid defense on their way to a 9-4 win.
Dunn and Strecker each had 2 RBIs to go along with Rockey’s 2, while Xavier Oldham and Jacobsen each hit 1 RBI. Joel Bryan finished 2-4 on the game, scoring once, while Jacobsen went 2-2 with a run scored and 2 walks. Jacobsen stymied Silver Lake from the mound, going 6.2 innings and giving up just 2 hits, striking 4 and walking 5. Tyler Davis finished things off, coming on to get the last out on just 2 pitches.
The second game was closer and a back-and-forth affair, as Hiawatha scored twice in the 1st, but Silver Lake responded with 4 in the 2nd, before the Braves drew even again with 2 in the 3rd. That left things up to the final at bat of the game, with Alex Rockey knocking in Davis for the game-winning RBI and the 5-4 win.
The Braves collected just 4 hits in the game and walked just twice, but managed to put runs across the plate when it counted. Oldham walked and scored twice, also collected a stolen base, while Joel Bryan finished 1-2 with 2 runs scored and 2 stolen bases. Jacobsen was 1-2 with a pair of RBIs and a double. Ashton Rockey started the game toeing the rubber for Post 66, tossing 1.2 innings, striking out 1 and allowing 4 runs on just 1 hit, and Tyler Willich finished the game off, picking up the win in tossing 3.1 innings and allowing just 3 hits.
Hiawatha now sits at 6-3 on the season and will host the Sabetha Raptors and Marysville next week.
