It has been a long season at times for the Hiawatha Braves 18-and-under baseball team. From a schedule of road-only games to a 12-game losing streak, the Braves have had a rough go of it, but with one strong outing from the team’s top pitcher, the team broke through to grab their first win of the season on Friday night, knocking off the Valley Falls River Bandits by a score of 3-0. The Bandits got their revenge with a 6-3 win in the second half of the doubleheader, but the Hiawatha side played a strong game with the relief of breaking up a winless season in their back pocket.
In a pitcher’s battle that was knotted up at 0-0 entering the fourth, Ashton Rockey and Andrew Lierz hit back-to-back doubles to put men on second and third with one out. Alex Rockey then walked the bases loaded before Gabe Corbett drove in a run on a groundout to break the tie. Joel Bryan, who starred on the mound and at the plate, then smacked a double to right, scoring Lierz and Rockey to take the 3-0. Neither team would score again, as Bryan dominated on the mound to register a complete game shutout for the win.
Bryan led the team with a pair of RBIs, while Ashton Rockey, Lierz and Bryan recorded the team’s three hits. Bryan pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a whopping 13 River Bandits and only surrendering one walk to pick up the win.
In game two, Valley Falls got on the board first with a run in the first, but the Braves came back to take the lead in the third. Jayden Gibson walked to start the inning followed by a Jake Reiger single before both were driven in on a Lierz double as Hiawatha took their first lead of the game. Alex Rockey helped to pad the score, singling to right to drive in Lierz and pushing the lead to 3-1. Unfortunately, the River Bandits kept plugging while the Hiawatha bats went cold. Valley tacked on a run in the fifth and added hree in the sixth to earn the 6-3 win.
Lierz led the team on offense, going 1-3 with a run scored, a walk and 2 RBIs. Alex Rockey went 2-3 with an RBI to help pace the team, as well. Corbett went 5.1 innings on the mound, giving up six runs on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks, while Bryan finished off the game by getting two outs and giving up just one hit.
Wednesday night’s finale against Topeka was cancelled due to rain, and there is no word yet as to whether the games will be rescheduled.
