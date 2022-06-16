After a rainout of Sunday’s doubleheader scheduled at Seneca, the Hiawatha Post 66 Senior Legion squad got back in action on Wednesday evening, taking on the Doniphan County squad for a pair of games.
In game one, Hiawatha looked to put forth a strong effort, keeping things close early, erasing a 2-0 deficit after the 1st inning with a 2-run 2nd of their own. But Doniphan County exploded in the bottom of the 2nd with a 13-run output, all but putting the game out of reach in what ended as a 15-3 win for the home team. Ashton and Alex Rockey contributed the team’s only hits in the game, with Alex collecting a double and 2 RBIs. Xavier Oldham, Cooper Jacobsen and Sam Dunn each scored for the Braves in the game. Jacobsen and Tyler Davis split pitching duties for Post 66.
The other game was much closer, and once again Hiawatha seemed to be on a solid course right up until the moment the game flipped. The Braves went up 1-0 in the 3rd and built that to a 2-0 lead after the top of the 4th. But once again, Doniphan County reeled off a big inning, scoring 6 in the bottom of the 4th to win 6-2. Jacobsen went 1-2 in the game with a walk and an RBI to lead the Hiawatha offense. Davis had the team’s other RBI, going 1-1 with a run driven in. Rockey and Joel Bryan handled the pitching for the game.
Now sitting at 4-3 on the season, the Braves will tyr to get back in the win column on Sunday, as they host Silver Lake.
