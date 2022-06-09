The Post 66 Braves have started the season strong, as the group overcame an unfortunate game one loss to reel off four straight. Hiawatha started the season off with a single game at Sabetha, then hosted Corning and Oskaloosa.
The season opener saw Hiawatha and Sabetha locked up in a pitcher’s duel, with the game going into the 6th inning knotted up at 0-0, before the Raptors put a run on the board. Hiawatha could not answer in the top of the 7th, handing the Braves the loss. Joel Bryan pitched to a 4-hit, 1 run performance, striking out 10 batters along the way. Xavier Oldham smacked a double—one of Hiawatha’s six hits in the game.
On Sunday, the Braves hosted the Corning Legion squad. In the first game, Hiawatha overcame a quick Corning score in the top of the 1st, pounding out 8 runs in the bottom of the inning on their way to the 11-3 win. Oldham led the offense again, going 2-3 with a run scored and 2 RBIs. Bryan also had a 2-3 game with 2 runs and an RBI. Tyler Davis handled pitching duties for the Braves, throwing 5 innings of 4-hit ball on his way to picking up the win.
In game two, it was Corning that put up a big inning in the 1st, as Hiawatha went down 4-0 after the top of the opening inning. The Braves clawed their way back, tying the game up at 5-5 after the 5th inning. The teams remained deadlocked over the next five innings, stretching into the 11th, before Bryan doubled to open the inning and Oldham slapped a single to drive in the game-winning run in walk-off fashion. Oldham once again led the way at the plate in the 6-5 win, going 4-4, blasting a triple, and driving in 5 runs. Bryan added 3 hits and scored twice, and Jake Rieger punched in an RBI. Carson Bredemeier and Cooper Jacobsen split the game on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing 7 hits.
In the Wednesday night opener against Oskaloosa, Post 66 used a consistent offense and a stingy defense to cruise to an 8-1 win, scoring in all but one inning. Sam Dunn went 2-3 on the day, scoring twice and stealing a base, while Oldham finished 2-3 with a double and a run scored. Alex Rockey knocked in 2 runs and Ashton Rockey was 1-3 with an RBI. Bryan handled pitching duties, going 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and striking out 9.
Hiawatha built a quick lead in game two, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings on their way to a 5-2 win. Oskie committed three errors, each of which contributed to Post 66 runs. Rieger went 1-2 with an RBI and a double to lead the offense, which scored 5 runs despite only collecting 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Ashton Rockey went 5 innings on the mound, striking out 7.
The Post 66 Braves now sit at 4-1 on the season, and will visit Seneca on Sunday for a doubleheader before visiting Doniphan County on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.