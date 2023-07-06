Senior Legion Zone bracket

The double elimination Zone Tournament bracket has Hiawatha seeded 2nd

 Courtesy of American Legion Post 66 Braves

Heading into the weekend, Hiawatha Post 66 Legion Baseball manager Ryan Meininger described the upcoming doubleheader with Corning as an important test leading up to the Zone Tournament, as not only would the contests provide a preview of a potential Zone matchup, but would also give the winner the momentum of beating a quality opponent leading up to the tourney.

As it turns out, not only would neither team get that edge, but a rematch of the early-season split will have to wait for Zone, as Sunday's planned date was rained out, as was the make-up date of Wednesday.  Hiawatha's coaching staff scrambled to add a game against Atchison on Friday as a tune-up for the tournament, not wanting to go into the July 12th competition with two weeks of rust built up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.