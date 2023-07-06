Heading into the weekend, Hiawatha Post 66 Legion Baseball manager Ryan Meininger described the upcoming doubleheader with Corning as an important test leading up to the Zone Tournament, as not only would the contests provide a preview of a potential Zone matchup, but would also give the winner the momentum of beating a quality opponent leading up to the tourney.
As it turns out, not only would neither team get that edge, but a rematch of the early-season split will have to wait for Zone, as Sunday's planned date was rained out, as was the make-up date of Wednesday. Hiawatha's coaching staff scrambled to add a game against Atchison on Friday as a tune-up for the tournament, not wanting to go into the July 12th competition with two weeks of rust built up.
The Zone schedule was release on Wednesday, with Post 66 earning the 2nd seed in the tournament, where they will open with a 6 p.m. game against Seneca. Corning owns the 1-seed, with Doniphan County entering with the 4th-seed and Sabetha at 5. Meininger said his team is ready for a rematch with Seneca, after the Nemaha squad won a 5-3 game earlier this season. The second game of that set was wiped out by rain, and Meininger knows Seneca is a strong squad, but believes the timing is right to avenge that loss, saying his team faced off against their top pitcher in that game, but that the Braves "hitting the ball much better right now."
Meininger said that coaches and players alike have enjoyed this season, as the squad hopes to make a return trip to the State playoffs. "The kids are relaxed and playing well and the coaches enjoy it as much, if not more, than the players." He added that the team has focused on being at their best heading into Zone, and he believes that is exactly the position his team is in. "Our pitchers have been great, fielding has been really good and our bats are coming along at the right time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.