The Hiawatha Post 66 Legion team pulled together a pair of wins over Doniphan County on Wednesday night against the visiting Doniphan County squad, after falling in a pair of doubleheaders over the past week.
Last Wednesday, the Braves hosted Seneca and found themselves on the wrong side of both games of the doubleheader. Hiawatha took the loss in the first game by a score of 9-6, then followed up with an 11-1 loss. On Sunday, the Braves traveled to Corning and found another tough match up, as the home team scored 11-4 and 14-4 wins over Hiawatha.
Back at home on Wednesday afternoon, Post 66 welcomed in Doniphan County for a double set. The Braves picked up the win in the first game by a score of 10-6. Gunner Smith led the offense on the day, going 2-3 at the plate, with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 1 walk and 1 run scored. Xavier Oldham finished 1-2 with an RBI and a run, while Bricen Lee went 1-4 with a triple and a run scored.
In the second game, Hiawatha absolutely ran away with the game, scoring an 18-1 win. Lee went 3-4 in the nightcap, picking up an RBI and 2 runs, while Ashton Rockey finished 1-2 with 2 RBIs, a run scored and 2 walks. Oldham came up 1-2 on the night, with 3 RBIs, 1 walk and 2 runs, with Smith finishing 1-2 to go along with 2 RBIs, 1 walk, 3 runs and a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.