The Hiawatha Senior Legion squad hit the road this week, traveling to Marysville on Sunday and visiting Oskaloosa on Tuesday evening.
The Braves got off to a rough start, surrendering 9 runs in the 6th inning of the opener with Marysville, and rallying to within one run of tying things up in the top of the 7th, as they took the 15-14 loss. Hiawatha held a 9-6 lead heading into the bottom of the 6th, but ran out of pitching late as the team tried to manage pitch counts with several players away for the games. Carson Bredemeier went 2-4 for the game, scoring 3 times and driving in 2 runs, with a double and a walk. Xavier Oldham finished 3-5, knocking in 2 RBIs and scoring 3 times. Ashton Rockey was 2-4 with a double, 2 walks and 4 runs scored. Hiawatha threw four pitchers in the game, managing just 3 strikeouts and giving up 5 walks and 14 hits, but allowing just 7 earned runs. The team finished with 8 errors, giving the Marysville squad extra outs and opportunities that they eventually capitalized on.
In game two, Hiawatha broke open a 2-2 game in the top of the 5th, scoring 6 runs and limiting Marysville to 2 in the bottom of the winning as they earned the 8-4 win. Bredemeier was 2-3 on the game, scoring once. Oldham finished 1-2 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Tyler Willich was 1-1 with a run scored. Alex Rockey cruised for the 5 inning win on the mound, striking out 3 and walking 2, surrendering just 5 hits and 3 earned runs.
Taking on the Oskaloosa River Bandits on Tuesday, the Braves opened with a 9-1 win, busting out for 7 runs in the 3rd inning. Oldham and Sam Dunn finished with 2 RBIs, while Gunner Smith was 2-2 with 3 RBIs in the win. Tyler Willich pitched the 5-inning game, striking out 4 and giving up 1 hit and 1 run.
Hiawatha scored 2 in top of the 3rd in the second game, with Bredemeier knocking in 1, and the group got 3 more in the 5th, two coming on an Oldham double, as the Braves cruised to a 5-0 win. Joel Bryan had an outstanding effort on the mound, shutting out the Bandits over 5 innings, striking out 4, walking just one and allowing just 4 hits.
The Braves now sit at 9-4 on the year and after Thursday’s home game, will finish out the regular season on the road, with two trips to Doniphan County and one to Sabetha leading up to the Zone Tournament.
