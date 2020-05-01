This week marks the third Senior Salute page — a tribute to those athletes and students involved in spring activities at Hiawatha High School.
We, at the Hiawatha World, wanted to give recognition to those students, as they had prepared to embark on their final spring season, only to have it cut short. While rosters were not complete, we hope to have included everyone who would have gone out for an activity or sport this spring. We appreciate all of the coaches/sponsors who provided information for this tribute and also put together information based on last seasons.
The Senior Salutes will continue through next week — if we have forgotten a group, please let us know and we will be happy to include them.
Stay tuned for our annual Graduation section, which will be printed May 15. Parents are able to email in their Diapers to Diplomas for the special section.
