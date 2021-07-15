The regular season has drawn to a close for Hiawatha’s Post 66 Braves, and the team put in four games over the previous week as they prepare for this weekend’s Zone Tournament in Sabetha.
The Braves squared off against Doniphan County in a doubleheader on Friday, then took on Seneca on Monday and lined up against DC again for one game on Tuesday night.
Hiawatha dropped game on of their double with Doniphan on Friday by a score of 11-6, as their opponents simply had more luck at the plate later in the game, after the teams were tied up at 3-3 after two innings. Ashton Rockey went 1-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run, while Alex Rockey finished 1-3 with 2 runs scored. Xavier Oldham, Gunnar Koontz and Gunner Smith each plated an RBI in the game.
The Braves crashed back into the win column in the second game, destroying Doniphan County by a score of 16-3, picking up their fourth win of the season. Hiawatha cashed in in the 2nd and 3rd innings, score 8 runs in each frame. Bryce Lee went 2-2 with 2 runs scored and walk, while Alex Rockey finished 1-3 with 3 RBIs, 2 walks and a run scored. Oldham, Smith and Koontz again pitched in from the plate, adding 2 RBIs each. Joel Bryan worked the game from the mound, giving up just 1 earned run over 4 innings.
The team finished out the week with a 10-2 loss at Seneca on Monday, then a 9-2 loss at Doniphan County as the second game of a Junior-Senior doubleheader on Tuesday. With brackets now set, the Braves are schedule to take on the #3 seed Marysville squad in the opening round of the Zone tournament at Somerset Park in Sabetha on Sunday at 5:30.
