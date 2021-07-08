The Hiawatha Senior Legion team hosted Marysville on Tuesday night, and the long layoff for the Braves had the home team rusty at the plate, as the visiting squad posted a pair of shutouts on the night.
In the first game, Jake Reiger and Tyler Davis collected Hiawatha’s only hits on the day, and Xavier Oldham secured the team’s only walk. On the other side, Marysville posted 9 hits, scoring 5 on their way to a 5-0 win. Ashton Rockey and Joel Bryan took the mound for Hiawatha in game one, with Rockey taking the loss.
The Post 163 squad was even more potent at the plate in the second contest, scoring 11 unanswered runs to secure another shutout win. Davis and Ashton Rockey each collected 2 hits, as Post 66 found a little more luck at the plate, collected 7 hits for the game, but could not push any runs across. The Braves split the game between five pitchers on the mound, with each giving up at least one earned run, as the Hiawatha group could not find a lid to put on the Marysville bunch.
