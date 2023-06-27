The Hiawatha Post 66 Legion team took a road trip to Doniphan County and hosted Marysville this week in a pair of doubleheaders, then played the late half of a double with Falls City at home on Wednesday night.  The Braves could not pick up a win at DC, but swept the home set with Marysville, and routed the Nebraska squad.

In the opener at Doniphan County, the Braves got on a roll early, going up 5-0 after the top of the 2nd, but the home crew would run off 10 runs over the next 5 innings to earn the 10-5 win.  Kaden Smith went 2 for 4, with a run scored and an RBI, with Cooper Jacobsen, Ashton Rockey and Tyler Stevens all recording RBIs for Hiawatha.  Xavier Oldham, Kaden Smith and Gage Becker all took the hill for the Braves, combining for 1 strikeout, while giving up 10 hits and 10 runs.

