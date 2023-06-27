The Hiawatha Post 66 Legion team took a road trip to Doniphan County and hosted Marysville this week in a pair of doubleheaders, then played the late half of a double with Falls City at home on Wednesday night. The Braves could not pick up a win at DC, but swept the home set with Marysville, and routed the Nebraska squad.
In the opener at Doniphan County, the Braves got on a roll early, going up 5-0 after the top of the 2nd, but the home crew would run off 10 runs over the next 5 innings to earn the 10-5 win. Kaden Smith went 2 for 4, with a run scored and an RBI, with Cooper Jacobsen, Ashton Rockey and Tyler Stevens all recording RBIs for Hiawatha. Xavier Oldham, Kaden Smith and Gage Becker all took the hill for the Braves, combining for 1 strikeout, while giving up 10 hits and 10 runs.
In game two it was Doniphan County that started quickly, putting up 4 runs in the 1st. Hiawatha battled back, but could not score late in the game, as Doniphan took the 5-3. Payton Teel collected a pair of RBIs, with Kade Pyle adding 1, and Smith going 2 for 3 at the plate. Jacobsen and Stevens pitched in the game, striking out 6 and giving up 5 runs on 3 hits and 4 walks.
Opening up against Marysville on Sunday, Hiawatha battled to keep an early lead throughout the first 5 innings, then broke a late 4-4 tie with a run in the 5th on a Jacobsen sacrifice fly pushing Teel across the plate to pick up the 5-4 win. Jacobsen had a strong game, going 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, while Matt Monaghan had the team's only multi-hit performance, going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Rockey picked up the win, pitching 6 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs with 2 strikeouts, with Joel Bryan tossing an inning in relief to pick up the save, striking out 1 and giving up 1 hit.
The Braves took the game out of Marysville's hands early, scoring 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st on their way to an 8-3 win. Pyle paced the team with a 2 for 2 effort at the plate, smacking a double and knocking in 3 runs. Rockey finished with 2 RBIs and a double, and Monaghan went 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored. Carson Gilbert pitched for the Braves, striking out 8 over 5 innings, picking up the win, surrendering 6 hits and 3 runs.
Hosting Falls City after the Junior Legion squad walked them off in game one on Wednesday, the Braves saw Falls City take a 1-0 lead into the 3rd, but put up a whopping 14 runs in the bottom of the inning to earn the blowout win. Gilbert and Pyle each had 2 RBIs, and Rockey, Bryan, Smith and Matt Monaghan all scored twice in the win. Brandt Barnhill was the winning pitcher, tossing 4 innings and giving up just 2 hits and 3 walks, while striking out 4.
Now 12-4 on the year, the Braves have just one regular season date left this season, as they will host a dangerous Corning for a doubleheader on Sunday. The Braves will be looking to take a mental edge over Corning heading into the Zone Tournament, after the two teams split a tough matchup earlier this summer.
