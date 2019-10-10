The results on the floor could not spoil the atmosphere on Tuesday night, as the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks volleyball squad celebrated Senior Night at the Roundhouse. Teammates, coaches and fans took time to celebrate the five Lady Hawk seniors who took their home court for the final time that evening.
Jaye Hrencher, August Koerperich, Emme Leupole, Kaysi Overdick and Maggie Saul are all four-year participants in volleyball, and were introduced before their final match, along with their parents, and were joined on the floor by teammates and coaches with gifts and well-wishes.
On the court, Hiawatha started out with a matchup against Sabetha. Both sets of the match were back and forth, with each team making a strong run. In the end, though, Sabetha was able to squeeze by in each set, taking the match 25-20, 25-19.
In the final match of the night, the Wildcats jumped on the Hawks, who were amped up with the emotion of Senior Night festivities, but as the Red Hawks settled in, they bounced back to push Holton to the brink. Hiawatha made a run into extra points, but Holton eventually sealed the match by taking the set 27-25.
The junior varsity team opened their night with a 25-19, 25-17 loss to Holton. The girls got off to another slow start against Sabetha, dropping the first set 25-14, then stormed back to take the win by scores of 26-24, 25-21. The freshman girls also fell in their opener with Holton, taking the 25-21, 25-19 loss, but salvaged the day with a 27-25, 25-18 win over Sabetha.
The Red Hawks hit the road for a pair of triangular, visiting Sabetha on the 15th and Perry Lecompton on the 22nd before they lock in to take on postseason play.
