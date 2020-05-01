Hiawatha Red Hawk Track throwing team
2020 Seniors: Matthew Shaffer, Kaysi Overdick
Hiawatha throwing coach Quentin Overdick believes his senior throwers were primed for a big jump forward in 2020, as both Matthew Shaffer and Kaysi Overdick enjoyed strong powerlifting seasons and each had worked hard to grow their knowledge of the craft.
Shaffer, who the coach refers to as “The Sherman Tank,” was a steady hand in group meetings and provided good leadership.
“Mathew showed great interest in getting better,” said Overdick. “And brought a sense of calm and composure to the ring when he would compete. His ability to listen and apply what is being taught will be hard to teach underclassmen without his senior leadership.”
As for Kasyi “Faysi K” Overdick, Quentin said that her knowledge of throwing had increased dramatically over the offseason, as the senior took in throwing camps to prepare for her final season.
“Kaysi’s energy and excitement is something you look for in a senior to keep everyone fully involved and connected.”
With their high school careers cut short, Coach Overdick said the pair will be missed when track picks up next season.
“It will be hard to find the senior leadership like these two have.”
