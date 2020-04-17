Hiawatha Red
Hawk Tennis
2020 Seniors:
Seth Bauerle, Michael Abeita
Both Bauerle and Abeita were set to return for their fourth season on the Hiawatha tennis courts this year. New coach Trace Woods said that his pair of seniors were penciled in as the team’s singles competitors this year, after putting together solid careers as underclassmen. Woods praised the intangibles for both athletes, saying of Bauerle, “He is very committed to the team and a great leader,” and of Abeita, “He has great work ethic and is a great leader.” Woods said he was looking forward to coaching both young men through their senior seasons and is disappointed they have lost the opportunity to work together. “Both of these seniors had the potential to have great seasons and a good placement at Regionals, but unfortunately we won’t have that chance.”
Hiawatha Red
Hawk Baseball
2020 Seniors: Michael Moreno, Jace Grubb,
Andrew Lierz,
Kade Tollefson
This group of athletes has been the face of the Hiawatha baseball program since its inception during their sophomore seasons. Coach Curt Weldon said that all four are “great examples of the character and discipline we want in our students athletes.”
Moreno has been the team’s ace pitcher since day one, striking gout over 90 batters over 17 starts and earning All-League and All-State honors. Weldon noted Moreno’s ability to bring his best moments to the field in the biggest moments, including picking up the school’s only two Sub-state wins on the mound. “Michael has an inner drive about himself that allows him to be very competitive and successful on the field.”
Grubb has started 37 of 38 games in his career, with a firm grip on the third base position the last two seasons. Grubb earned All-League Honorable Mention and All-State recognition last season. Weldon called Grubb a true student of the game, and said he was the rare player whose knowledge of the game benefits the entire team.
Coach Weldon called Lierz “one of the most exciting and confident players I’ve coached,” and said his energy on the field is a joy to watch. Lierz started 36 of the team’s 38 games over the past two seasons, amassing a .368 batting average and earning All-League Honorable Mention and All-State recognition last year. Weldon added that Lierz is the type of teammate who elevates the play of his teammates.
Weldon pegged Tollefson by simply saying, “If I want something done and done right, Kade would be my go-to guy.” Tollefson is the Red Hawks’ starting catcher, and his coach says he is the most improved player on the squad since the program started. “First to practice and last to leave,” said Weldon, “Kade is one of the most unsung players on the team.”
Hiawatha Red
Hawk Golf
2020 Seniors:
Blake Gormley, Mason Ward, Annaliese Jeschke
Coach Gordon Gunderson spoke of his disappointment that he will not get to see this group of seniors on the course this year. Ward was set to be the team’s most senior member, returning for his fourth season. Gunderson noted the great steps Ward has taken since his freshmen season and said that he would have been a key part of the varsity team this season. The coach also noted his senior leader’s personal growth, saying that Mason would help out anyone who needs it and that he has the work ethic and determination to be successful in whatever he chooses to do.
Gormley was set to return to the golf team after a two year hiatus to play baseball. Gunderson noted that Blake had early success in his Red Hawk golf career, lettering as a freshmen. “Blake would have helped our varsity team this year,” said Gunderson, “He is a quite leader who never complains and he understands the hard work needed for success.”
Jeschke’s golf career unfortunately ended before it began. According to Coach Gunderson, “This would have been her first playing golf, but after watching her the first week of practice, she demonstrated the ability to be a good golfer.” The coach noted that Jeschke is taking is taking classes to prepare for a nursing career, and said that the same hard work and motivation to achieve her goals would have shown through this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.