(Editor’s Note: Next week we will feature additional track athletes and also in the coming weeks we plan to feature seniors in clubs, music and band in the upcoming weeks. Congratulations to all of the seniors!)
Hiawatha Red Hawk Softball
2020 Seniors: August Koerperich, Austyn Koch, Katey Lay
Coach Kesley Johansen will miss out on the final year of these three seniors, and she says all three will be deeply missed in seasons ahead. Koerperich has been a versatile starter throughout her career, which began at shortstop, then transitioned to outfield when the team needed help.
“August’s attitude was amazing for the team,” said Johansen, “Always positive and always wanted to have a good time.”
Koch was an outfielder her entire career with the Hawks, and Johansen said the improvement over the years has been fun to watch.
“This young lady has grown so much from her freshman year, from speed to strength,” said Johansen.
Second baseman Katey Lay has provided the team with a positive attitude throughout her time with the Lady Red Hawks.
“She was my giggle box,” said Johansen, “With a heart of gold and a hard worker on and off the field.”
Hiawatha Red Hawk Track
2020 Seniors: Madison Gilbert
A member of Hiawatha’s State Champion cross country team, Gilbert ran cross country all four years of high school and was set for her fourth year of track. The future K-State Wildcat was a State competitor in track in her freshman season, and long-distance coach Becky Shamburg said she believes Madison would have had success in the 1600 and 4x800 relay this season, as well.
“She was a team captain in cross country and was already showing the same leadership qualities in track before the season got cut short,” said Shamburg, adding, “I will miss having her on my teams next year.”
See next week's issue for additional track throwing athletes!
