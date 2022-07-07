The Hiawatha Senior Legion team hosted Doniphan County last Thursday night, with the Post 66 Braves earning a big win in the opener of the doubleheader, while the visitors returned the favor with a decisive win of their own in the night cap.
In game one, Ashton Rockey, Carson Bredemeier, Xavier Oldham and Joel Bryan each reached base and scored in each of the first two innings, as the Hiawatha group built 4-0 lead after one inning and 11-0 after two. Doniphan County was able to get a run across in the 3rd inning, but the 11-1 lead stood up after four innings, with the game called due to the run rule. Cooper Jacobsen and Tyler Davis combined to hold DC in check from the mound.
The roles were reversed in the second contest, as Doniphan jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and then poured on another 6 runs in the 4th to close out the game. Hiawatha led the game off with an Ashton Rockey single, the saw Bredemeier reach on an error, but that was it for offensive production until Sam Dunn reached on a single in the final inning.
The Braves had a game at Seneca canceled early this week, but will head to Sabetha on Friday evening, before visiting Doniphan County on Tuesday. The team currently sits at 10-5 on the year.
