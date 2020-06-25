The Hiawatha 18U Braves kept plugging this week, but found themselves up against a couple of tough Nemaha County opponents, as they visited Seneca for a doubleheader on Sunday and hit Sabetha to play two on Wednesday evening.
The Braves could not string together any offense in the first end of Sunday’s double-dip at Seneca. Hiawatha finished with a pair of hits and 4 walks for the game. With limited base runners, the Brown County squad could not do much damage, while Seneca struck for 3 runs in the first inning, 1 in the second, 3 in the fifth and 1 in the sixth to take the 8-0 win. Andrew Lierz and Gabe Corbett split mound duties and each gave up 2 earned runs in the contest while Corbett and Tyler Davis collected the team’s only hits.
The second outing looked very similar, with Nemaha scoring 4 times in the first and then 6 in the fourth to earn the 10-0 win. Lierz collected the team’s only hit in the game, as Hiawatha continues to look for a spark on the offensive side. Xavier Oldham went the whole way on the mound for Hiawatha, giving up 5 earned runs for the game, striking out 2 and walking 7.
Hiawatha finally got some action out of their offense on Wednesday night in the first half of a doubleheader with Sabetha. After going down 3-0 in the third inning, Joel Bryan stole home to get Hiawatha on the board in the top of the seventh inning, then Xavier Oldham scored on a wild pitch and DJ Sample got across on a passed ball to even things up at 3 apiece. But in the bottom of the inning, Sabetha managed to get out of their jam, as a triple put a Sabetha runner on 3rd and a sacrifice fly to center ended the game in walk-off fashion, with Hiawatha absorbing the 4-3 loss.
The team put together another close game with Sabetha in the finale, but could not climb all the way out of a 3-0 hole, eventually falling 3-2. Sabetha put one on the board in the bottom of the second inning, scoring on a passed ball and added 2 more in the third on a passed ball and a wild pitch to go up 3-0. The Braves got on the board in the fourth inning as Joel Bryan scored on a DJ Sample single and got even closer in the fifth and final inning, with Oldham knocking a sacrifice fly to right and Andrew Lierz racing in for the score, but that was as close as they could get, dropping the game and falling to 0-8 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.