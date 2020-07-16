The Hiawatha senior baseball squad visited Corning on Sunday, and despite nearly completing a comeback in the first game, the Braves were dealt 7-5 and 12-2 losses.
In game one, Hiawatha jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but watched as Corning mounted a major offensive attack over the next two innings, building a 7-3 lead. Hiawatha got things back on track in the fifth inning, but fell two runs short of tying things up. Xavier Oldham and Gunner Smith each knocked in RBIs for the game, while Ashton Rockey, Alex Rockey, Gabe Corbett and Joel Bryan all scored for the Braves. Corbett took the mount for Hiawatha to start the contest and Joel Bryan finished things out.
Game two got out of hand quickly, as Corning scored 4 runs to open the game, then continued to add to their lead in each inning, while Hiawatha dropped 2 runs in the second but could not get any closer. Ashton Rockey collected the game’s only RBI for Hiawatha, while Carson Gilbert and Cody Nevels each scored a run. Gilbert manned the mound for Hiawatha and took his lumps, but was able to finish out the game.
