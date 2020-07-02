The Hiawatha senior baseball team traveled to Marysville on Wednesday night, and while the offense had their best outing of the year in the first game of the doubleheader, the Marysville side was just a tick better and kept the Braves winless on the season.
Hiawatha grabbed a 5-0 lead before Marysville got on the board in the bottom of the second. Joel Bryan slapped a single that drove in Andrew Lierz and Alex Rockey in the first, followed by an RBI from Carson Gilbert that scored Bryan, as Hiawatha went up 3-0 in the first. The Braves extended their lead in the second, as Gabe Corbett drove a triple to right that scored Rockey and Jake Reiger. Marysville would respond, cutting the lead to 5-4 over the next two innings, then take the lead with two runs in the fifth. The Braves showed good resilience in the top of the sixth, as Gunner Smith scored Bryan on a ground out to first, then DJ Sample scored on a walk by Jayden Gibson as Hiawatha retook the lead, 7-6. But the home team responded with a 5-run bottom of the inning to win 11-7.
In the second game, Marysville cooled the Hiawatha bats as they collected a 2-hit 3-0 win. While Hiawatha struggled to get anything going, only a 3-run third for Marysville separated the teams, as Joel Bryan went the whole way on the mound for Hiawatha, giving up just 3 hits and striking out 5. With a walk and two singles, Hiawatha threatened in the top of the fifth inning, but ended the game with bases loaded to push their season mark to 0-9.
The Braves will travel to Corning for a doubleheader on Sunday, followed by a pair at Valley Falls next Wednesday.
