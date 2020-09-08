Friday night's season gridiron opener for the Hiawatha Red Hawks was special in more ways than one.
It signified a victory not only on the field but also because the school was able to host a football game - something many were skeptical would happen this fall after the entire spring season was canceled. In addition, the Red Hawks brought home a 23-0 win over the Troy Trojans to make the evening even more memorable.
Another memorable moment came prior to the game, when seniors were recognized, along with their parents. While this is typically held at the last home game of the season, this year the seniors were recognized at the first game. Wearing masks - which is stadium protocol unless able to social distance - seniors were escorted onto the track by their parents.
Because like the rest of 2020 in a world dealing with COVID-19, the future of normal events such as football games are a little unknown week to week. Quarantine protocol has already led to cancellations at many other local schools and so they are scheduling those special events - such as Senior Nights and Homecomings - as early as possible to try and get them in the books.
Volleyball Senior Night is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22 - which is the next home game. This week's first home game against Nemaha Central was postponed to Oct. 1 due to the quarantine of Nemaha's volleyball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.