Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams competed at league tournaments on Saturday.
The seventh grade team won the league title, going undefeated for the day against Royal Valley, Perry, Holton, Riverside and Jeff West.
The following are scores:
Royal Valley: 25-10, 25-11
Perry: 25-11, 25-13
Holton: 25-7, 20-25, 15-6
Riverside-Bracket play: 25-9, 25-17
Jeff West- championship: 25-23, 20-25, 15-10
Eighth graders lost to Perry in three games, beat Jeff West in two and lost to Nemaha in two. The following are scores:
Perry: 23-25, 25-10, 14-16
Jeff West: 25-19, 25-16
Nemaha: 12-25, 10-25
