PERU, Neb. – The Bravos baseball team definitely has a Peru State flavor this summer as several current or former Bobcat players are either playing or coaching on the team.
In addition, two current Bravos recently committed to join the Peru State squad this coming fall.
Current graduate assistant coach Gianfranco Garlobo (Carolina, Puerto Rico) is serving as an assistant coach in charge of hitting while current player Reiner Mendez (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) is an assistant coach in charge of pitching.
Players on the team with Peru State ties are Sebastian Rodriguez (Cayey, Puerto Rico), Hunter Pavlish (Hiawatha.), and Daniel Castillo (Barranquilla, Columbia). Rodriguez and Castillo are both pitchers while Pavlish plays first base and is a designated hitter. Castillo is currently tied for the league lead with three wins.
The two Bravos who have committed to play for the Bobcats next year are Gustavo Rivera (Bayamon, Puerto Rico) and Raymond Guerrero (Manhattan, N.Y.). Guerrero currently is tied for the league in home runs and triples and is second in total hits.
Garlobo noted the team is currently 12-8 (after July 16 competition) and is seeking to play in the postseason tournament which starts July 24. This is a stark improvement from last season when the team finished with a 4-25 mark.
The 12-8 mark has the Bravos in second place in the league, 2.5 games behind the league leading Midwest A’s, and 2.5 games ahead of the third place Topeka Golden Giants.
The Bravos play in the Mid-Plains league which is a collegiate wooden bat summer baseball league comprised of teams of the top college players from North America and beyond. Host families play a prominent role in the success of the team.
The general manager of the field - Somerset Park - where the Bravos play is Paul Herl while the owner and manager of the Bravos is Edgar Santos. The cities of Sabetha and Hiawatha are serving as sister cities for the team, and both communities have provided many business sponsorships as well as host families for the players.
