There was some hope in traveling to Wichita on Friday afternoon that the Hiawatha Red Hawks might find a spark to compete with Trinity Valley—a 1-7 team that won their first game of the season a week ago—but injuries, inexperience and turnovers left Hiawatha in a big hole early in the game and a lopsided 70-8 loss to end what has been an unfortunate and injury-marred season.

Hiawatha’s players continued to show their competitive spirit in the game, as the team—at this point made up mostly of underclassmen and starting their fifth quarterback of the season in Rhen Hageman.—flew around the field and fought to the bitter end. But Trinity Valley simply had more in their tanks and more experience on the field, as the Knights quickly built a 28-0 first quarter lead against the depleted Hawks, and taking a 43-0 advantage into halftime with a running clock.

