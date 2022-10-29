There was some hope in traveling to Wichita on Friday afternoon that the Hiawatha Red Hawks might find a spark to compete with Trinity Valley—a 1-7 team that won their first game of the season a week ago—but injuries, inexperience and turnovers left Hiawatha in a big hole early in the game and a lopsided 70-8 loss to end what has been an unfortunate and injury-marred season.
Hiawatha’s players continued to show their competitive spirit in the game, as the team—at this point made up mostly of underclassmen and starting their fifth quarterback of the season in Rhen Hageman.—flew around the field and fought to the bitter end. But Trinity Valley simply had more in their tanks and more experience on the field, as the Knights quickly built a 28-0 first quarter lead against the depleted Hawks, and taking a 43-0 advantage into halftime with a running clock.
The Red Hawks had their best moment of the game early in the second half, as Kameron Winder broke through the line and took off for a 56-yard scoring run. Hageman took a quarterback sneak into the end zone for the two-point conversion to cut the Trinity lead to 43-8. A failed onside kick gave the ball back to the Knights with good field position. Trinity Valley responded with a quick score, then recovered a kickoff that took an odd bounce that led to another score, and a final touchdown of the quarter as time expired on the 3rd, making it 63-0.
One of the Red Hawks’ highlight of the game came on the ensuing kick return, as Kaden Morton, with Trinity Valley defenders draped over his back, pitched the ball to Brayden Newell who raced the ball around the edge and out past midfield. The big play ignited the Hiawatha sideline, showing the Red Hawks were still playing with fire despite the circumstances. The Knights would add another long score to bring the score its final 70-8 margin.
A 2-7 season was not what Hiawatha had in mind, but with a myriad of injuries that crippled the team, especially in the offensive backfield, with injury after injury to skill position players, making it a difficult ask for the Red Hawks to score enough points to keep games close. Hiawatha will hope to get some of their injured athletes healthy over the next month, where they will be starting the basketball season at a deficit with some key players already out for the season. On the football field, Coach Michael Downard and his staff will count on the unexpected varsity experience for many of their younger players helping the team grow in years to come.
