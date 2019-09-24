After missing last week’s game due to illness concerns, it has been an uneven start to the year for the Hiawatha Middle School football team, as they blew out their first opponent, then had to wait for two weeks to get back on the field.
The Red Hawks did get back to business on Thursday night, but inconsistency and missing starters set the team back as they took a loss at Nemaha Central.
Coach Curt Weldon said the rust was evident from his offense, as the same group that exploded in week one failed to consistently produce positive yardage this week. The team was also dealing with several players still out due to illness, and had three new starters on the offensive line, but the coach said his team showed toughness in adjusting to the challenges, but just could not get themselves together in time to pull off the win.
Weldon gave credit to the defense, saying they played with their backs against wall all day, notably only allowing scoring drives that started in their own territory. Nemaha put together scoring drives of 41, 34, 30, 27 and 13 yards, along with a fumble recovered in the end zone.
For Hiawatha’s part, their offense showed more quick strike ability, but could not do it consistently. In the second quarter, Cooper Jacobsen completed an 18-yard pass to Kaden Morton, and on the next play, Malcolm Allen exploded for a 51-yard scoring run off the right side. It was Allen again, on the Hawks’ final scoring possession, busting loose on a 71-yard jaunt to the end zone that pushed the final score to 42-14.
This Thursday’s opponent is Perry Lecompton, and Weldon hopes to see his squad rebound in their first home contest. “I really like this team’s ability to rally behind each other and maintain a positive approach to everything we try to accomplish,” said Weldon, adding, “They keep their spirits up and are very supportive of each other.”
