The Hiawatha Red Hawks traveled to Jeff West on Friday night to play for the second consecutive night. The Tigers were ready and waiting, as both squads shut down Hiawatha’s offense for long stretches and poured it on at the other end.
The boys were once again without the services of three regular players, as Austin Coffelt, Mitch Bryan and Joel Bryan were all out for the game, which left Hiawatha without much of an interior presence and missing most of their nightly rebounding contributors. The Tigers wasted no time jumping on the advantage, building a 23-point lead by halftime and riding it out to a 32-point, 55-23 win.
Alex Rockey led Hiawatha with 11 points, followed by 9 from Carson Gilbert, 5 from Brandt Barnhill and 1 from Trent Kolb.
Hiawatha is now 1-8 inside the Big 7, and 3-10 overall on the season, and are scheduled to visit Riverside on Tuesday before another Thursday-Friday turnaround with Troy and Holton.
The Lady Red Hawks had their moments, but ultimately could not keep up with Jeff West’s fire power. The Hawks closed an 11-point gap early in the second quarter, narrowing the Tiger lead to 21-17 at the half, but Jeff West found their rhythm at the three point line in the second half, hitting time and again to continue to build their lead. By the end of the third, Jeff West led by 10, stretching that to 52-36 at the final bell.
Sarah Madsen led the way with 13 points, with Clara Lindstrom adding 8, Darcy Lierz pitching in 6, Kate Madsen scoring 3, and Lakyn Leupold, Josie Delaney and Abby Elffner scoring 2 each.
The girls now sit at 7-6 on the season and 3-5 in league play. The schedule shows Hiawatha with 4 games in 5 days in the coming week, but Monday’s game against Sabetha has already been shifted due to weather.
