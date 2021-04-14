The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted their home golf tournament on Friday afternoon, welcoming six other teams to the Hiawatha Country Club for their first meet of the season. The Red Hawks put three competitors into the field, with Dalton Simmer pacing the squad.
Simmer’s 48 on the day was good for 7th place in the tournament, followed by a 63 from Mitch Bryan and a 67 from Blake Sangrait. With just three in the competition, Hiawatha, along with Oskaloosa did not qualify for team results.
Holton held down 1st place in the team competition, submitting a score of 190 as a squad, with individual winner Reese Holaday leading the entire pack with a 42 and Parker Couch scoring a 44. LaFayette finished 2nd as a team, with Falls City in 3rd, Maur Hill in 4th and Horton in 5th.
Hiawatha hosted a JV meet on Monday with Aden Geisendorf competing. Geisendorf recorded a score of 63 on the day, just a few strokes back of the meet's top 10.
