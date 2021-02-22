The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks traveled to Sabetha on Thursday for a make up game against the Bluejays, and the Hawks fought hard but could never find their footing, falling behind early and picking up the 54-27 loss.
Sabetha poured on the offense in the early going over the contest, while Hiawatha struggled to get their offense in gear. The Jays outscored the Hawks 10-2 in the first quarter, and pushed that lead to 25-7 by the half. The Lady Red Hawks took their scoring to the next level in the third quarter, but it was too little, too late, and Sabetha continued to push at the opposite end. The Bluejays took a 41-20 lead into the fourth quarter before finishing off the 27-point win.
Clara Lindstrom led the Lady Red Hawks with 11 points, while Sarah Madsen added 6, Lakyn Leupold scored 5, Kate Madsen pitched in 3 and Darcy Lierz wrapped things up with 2 points for Hiawatha.
