The familiar red jerseys may be the same, but make no mistake that the Kansas City Chiefs will look like a new team when they take the field this September. While many players will return, free agency and trades have taken a handful of important players off the roster, and with what looks like a successful haul in last weekend’s NFL Draft, the team could be set up for the foreseeable future at a handful of high leverage positions.
General Manager Brett Veach and Coach Andy Reid did not have a splashy draft, eschewing some bigger name players with larger gaps between floor and ceiling potential for steady producers with room to grow. With their first pick, the Chiefs made a swap up from 29 in the first round when Washington University cornerback Trent McDuffie was still available at 21. Veach has said that the team did not have a contingency for that option, not believing they would see the third-rated corner in the draft fall to that range, but the team scrambled to make the deal and got their replacement for the departed Charvarius Ward. McDuffie, son of former NFL receiver O.J. McDuffie, is a little shorter than the typical KC corner, but otherwise shows good measurables and outstanding fluidity on tape. He won’t be an interception machine, but possesses the ability to develop into a true shutdown corner.
Later in the first, at pick 30, the Chiefs had their choice of several edge rushers, and opted for Purdue’s George Karlaftis. A little short-armed, and a late-comer to football, the Greek pass rusher is an athletic spark plug at the end, and with his experience in the Big 10, has proven against top competition that he can get to the quarterback.
Day 2 could be a memorable one for the franchise, as well. Veach pulled the trigger on his first trade-back in round 2, and if Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore was the team’s target, the gamble paid off. Needing a solid wide receiver to add depth in the absence of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs saw wide receivers go at three of the four picks between their original selection and their destination pick, where Moore fell to them. The smallish wideout draws comparisons to Julian Edelman, but also comes with the draft’s biggest hands among receivers and good speed. He won’t be Hill, and may never be a true number one option, but Moore will certainly be a volume receiver who contributes in a big way from day one.
Going further in the draft, the team selected Cincinnati’s Bryan Cook will get playing time at safety, while Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is a thumper at inside linebacker, and though he may never be a starter, will be a key piece in situational run-stopping situations. One of the team’s most important selections may have been Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, a tackle who is a pure mauler, and was mentioned as a day 1 or 2 selection who will enter the season as one of the favorite’s start at right tackle and a serious chip on his shoulder after falling to the fifth round. Jaylen Watson, out of Washington State, is another late pick who could make an impact in the defensive back rotation.
The Chiefs made their first flashy move after the draft, with the announcement that they signed undrafted free agent Justyn Ross from Clemson. If that name is not familiar, he was a breakout freshman wide receiver and likely top-5 pick who racked up a gigantic stat line, including having a major game against Alabama in the National Championship game, and was on pace for the same results as a sophomore before a spinal condition and injuries derailed his college career. A fractured foot held Ross back in his triumphant and unlikely return to the game in 2021, but if he is able to return to anything near the form that made him one of the biggest names in college football before his health issues, this could be the most impactful moves of the entire offseason. While it is unlikely that he ever returns to his true form, the mere possibility that Kansas City just won a minor bidding war for what could be the best wide receiver coming out this season gives an electric air to the preseason.
Throw in a couple of running backs between a 7th rounder and a UDFA who could make the roster, as well as UDFA linebacker Mike Rose from Iowa State, this draft could produce stars, starters and role players that power the team’s next Super Bowl run, or like any given year, the draft could be a complete bust that spoils the next few seasons. I love what I see out of the draft, and I think it will provide an outstanding influx of talent and energy into the team’s chemistry. It may not be this season, but I believe this will be the foundation of the next great phase of Kansas City Chiefs history.
