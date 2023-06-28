The Post 66 Junior Legion Braves played three games this week, hosting Valley Falls and Falls City, winning all three to push their record to 11-6 and lock down a winning regular season record.
Hiawatha piled up the runs against Valley Falls on Sunday, forcing the visiting team into tough spots by drawing 10 walks to go with their 7 hits on their way to the 11-3 win. Michael Jensen finished 1 for 2 on the day with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, while Bradyn Newell, Alex Madsen, Lucas Lancaster and Rhen Hageman all turned in an RBI each, and Micah Oldham and Josh Monaghan scored twice each. Dalton Siebenmorgen went the whole way on the mound for the Braves, striking out 9 and giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and just 2 walks.
A big first inning saw Post 66 go up 7-0 in game two against Valley Falls, but the visitors responded with 6 in the top of the 2nd. The big push would not deter the Hiawatha squad, as they would pour on 7 more runs over the next two innings to earn the 14-6 win. Konner Chandler led the way for Hiawatha's offense, finishing 2 for 2 with a triple, 2 runs and 3 RBIs. Siebenmorgen finished 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs, with Tagen Diller adding a 2 for 3 day, posting 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Hageman, Madsen and Karson Henry pitched for the Braves, striking out 7 combined and giving up just 6 hits, with Henry earning the win.
On Wednesday night, the Hiawatha junior and senior squads split a doubleheader with Falls City, with the younger squad earning a 4-3 extra inning walk-off win. After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, both teams scored 2 in the 5th, then Falls City evened things up with a run in the 6th. With the game tied at the end of regulation, the game went into extras, and in the bottom of the 8th, the Braves capitalized on a Newell leadoff walk, as he sprinted across the plate for the winning run on a Jensen single to right field.
Siebenmorgen finished 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a double. Hageman got aboard 3 times, going 2 for 3 with a walk and 2 runs scored, and Jensen finished 2 for 3 with the game-winning RBI. Siebenmorgen was the team's starting pitcher, with Chandler and Madsen coming on in relief. The trio struck out 3, gave up 8 hits, 3 hits and 3 runs. Chandler picked up the win for Post 66.
Now 11-6 on the year, Hiawatha's Junior Legion squad will play Marysville 4 times over the next week to wrap up the regular season. The Braves travel to Marysville on Friday, then host Post 163 next Thursday.
