The Post 66 Junior Legion Braves played three games this week, hosting Valley Falls and Falls City, winning all three to push their record to 11-6 and lock down a winning regular season record.

Hiawatha piled up the runs against Valley Falls on Sunday, forcing the visiting team into tough spots by drawing 10 walks to go with their 7 hits on their way to the  11-3 win.  Michael Jensen finished 1 for 2 on the day with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, while Bradyn Newell, Alex Madsen, Lucas Lancaster and Rhen Hageman all turned in an RBI each, and Micah Oldham and Josh Monaghan scored twice each.  Dalton Siebenmorgen went the whole way on the mound for the Braves, striking out 9 and giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and just 2 walks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.