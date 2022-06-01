Horton senior Maliyah Soto completed her career as an athlete for Horton High School over the weekend, earning top-10 finishes and a State track medal in each of her qualified events at the Kansas Class 2A State Track Meet.
Soto ran a 13.17 preliminary race in the 100 meter dash on Friday, which earned an opportunity to run in Saturday’s final. In that race, Soto ran one of her best times of the season, finishing in 12.89 seconds to finish 6th overall. In the long jump, Soto reached a distance of 16’ 10”, which was good for 4th in the State. Her State success concludes what has been a remarkable high school athletic career.
Just getting his first taste of State-level competition, freshman Trent Lockwood capped a strong opening season by producing a time of 44.81 seconds in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles. Lockwood did not qualify for the finals, and will look to earn his own State medal next season.
