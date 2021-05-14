The Horton Chargers took part in Thursday afternoon’s Northeast Kansas League track meet, and had a few top finishes, notably a pair of league best outcomes for junior Maliyah Soto.
Soto earned NEKL championships in the long jump, which she took with a jump of 16’3” and in the 200 meter race, which she finished in a time of 27.02. Soto also took 2nd in the 400 meters and 3rd in the 100.
The Chargers’ other top finisher was Harmonie Garrison, who earned a 2nd place finish in the shot put with a throw of 32’2”.
The Horton squad will travel to Valley Heights next Friday for their Class 2A Regional meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.