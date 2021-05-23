The Horton Chargers took part in the Class 2A Regional track meet at Valley Heights on Friday afternoon, and were led on the day by junior stand-out Maliyah Soto.
Soto earned a trip to the State track meet with a 2nd place finish in the long jump, with a jump of 16’10”. Soto also overcame a 7th place preliminary finish in the 200 meter race to take 4th in finals. She also finished just out of qualification, but still placing, in the 100 and 400, taking 6th in the 400 and 5th in the 100.
Freshman Harmonie Garrison just missed placing in a few events, but did earn a point for the team with a 6th place finish in the shot put. Between Garrison and Soto, the Lady Chargers put together enough points to finish 12th as a team.
Soto will compete at the Kansas Class 2A State track meet on Saturday, May 29 at Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.