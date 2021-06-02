The Horton Chargers finished just four inches away from a State championship on Saturday, as junior Maliyah Soto took home a silver medal in the long jump as the Kansas Class 2A State track meet.
Soto’s jump of 16’9” led the entire field until the eventually winner’s final jump of the day jump, as she finished runner-up in the state. Soto, the Chargers’ lone representative at the meet, also finished 15th in the 200 meter race.
