The Doniphan West Lady Mustang basketball team are the proud owner of their very first State Championship trophy, after the girls completed their Kansas Class 1A State Tournament run with a 55-49 win over the 2nd-seeded Quinter Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena.

The Mustangs got off to a great start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the early going, forcing 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter and taking an 18-15 lead into the 2nd.  Quinter was tiring in the 2nd thanks to Doniphan West's torrid pace, but continued to fight, keeping close heading into halftime trailing 29-26.

