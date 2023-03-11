The Doniphan West Lady Mustang basketball team are the proud owner of their very first State Championship trophy, after the girls completed their Kansas Class 1A State Tournament run with a 55-49 win over the 2nd-seeded Quinter Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena.
The Mustangs got off to a great start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the early going, forcing 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter and taking an 18-15 lead into the 2nd. Quinter was tiring in the 2nd thanks to Doniphan West's torrid pace, but continued to fight, keeping close heading into halftime trailing 29-26.
The 3rd quarter saw the Lady Mustangs looking to put the game away, as Doniphan West climbed out to a 16-point lead. But Quinter was not finished, storming back to close the gap to 4, before the Mustangs stretched the lead to 45-34 by the end of the quarter.
The Bulldogs were back at it in the 4th, chipping away at the Doniphan West lead, at one point cutting the lead to 4 again, but senior Kyra Johnson converted 4 consecutive free throws to seal the win and the State Title for the Lady Mustangs.
Johnson led the way for Doniphan West, collecting a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Avery Weathersbee contributed 12 points and 8 boards, while Claire Cole scored 8, Brennah Edie pitched in 7 and Katie Johnson added 6 points and 4 rebounds. Melaina Whetstine did not score in the game, but finished with 5 points and 8 rebounds.
The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season at 15-5, before running the table at Sub-State. Seeded 5th in the State Tournament, Doniphan West stormed through a 4th-seeded Central Plains team looking for their 9th-straight State Championship, the 1st-seeded Norwich Eagles and then the 2-seed, in Quinter, finishing the year at 21-5 and claiming the State Title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.