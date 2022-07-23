The 2022 State American Legion Baseball Tournament schedule has been announced.
Games will be played at Bettis Sports Complex July 27-30 in Topeka with four AA teams and four AAA teams qualifying.
AAA teams include Kansas Senators, Ottawa Arrows, Pittsburg Post 64 and Leavenworth. AA teams include Iola Indians, Concordia Blue, Hiawatha Post 66 and Larned Post 106.
Wednesday: The tournament will kick off Wednesday with Hiawatha Post 66 taking on Larned Post 106 at 10 a.m. Pittsburg Post 64 and Ottawa Arrows will play at 12:30, the Iola Indians vs. Concordia Blue at 3 p.m. and Kansas Senators vs. Leavenworth at 6 p.m.
Also on Wednesday will be a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. where all teams are required to be present and in uniform.
Thursday: The Iola Indians will take on Larned Post 106 at 9 a.m., followed by Leavenworth vs. Pittsburg Post 64 at 11:30 a.m. At 2 p.m. will be Hiawatha Post 66 vs. Concordia Blues followed by Kansas Senators vs. Ottawa Arrows at 4:30 p.m.
Friday: The 9 a.m. game will pit Concordia Blues against Larned, followed by Ottawa Arrows vs. Leavenworth at 11:30 a.m. The Iola Indians will take on Hiawatha Post 66 at 2 p.m., followed by the Kansas Senators vs. Pittsburg Post 64 at 4:30 p.m.
The top 2 teams from each pool will advance to single elimination games on Saturday, July 30 with games scheduled for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
All game times are approximate, weather depending. The Hiawatha World will be posting any schedule changes.
