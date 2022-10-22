When you have big goals for the season, the key this time of year is checking off one box at a time, and not getting ahead of yourself. With hopes of a State title on their minds, the Hiawatha boys cross country team is handling their business just so, knocking off a Big 7 League title a week ago, and picking up a Regional title this Saturday at Riley County’s Leonardville Golf Course.
Hiawatha finished with every runner in the top half of the competition, including three runners inside the top 10, and the team’s top five runners inside the top 20. Senior Camden Bachman continued to lead the team, finishing in 3rd place with a time of 17:36.05, followed by Jordan Hode in 6th at 18:00.34 and Felix McCartney in 10th, at 18:20.40. Riley Gibbs came in 15th, finishing at a time of 18:50.22, followed by David Keo in 18th, running a time of 19:07.71, Aden Geisendorf with a time of 19:42.88 and in 30th and Camden Thonen in 34th at a time of 20:15.63.
The Red Hawks bested the 2nd place Marysville squad by 10 points, averaging nearly seven seconds better per runner, while nearly a minute and 55 points ahead of 3rd place Nemaha Central.
MJ Hageman led the Lady Red Hawks in the meet, running 13th in the meet with a time of 23:05.13, followed by Dani Morton, who finished in 25;56.75 and took 38th, Kinsey Winters in 45th at a time of 26:38.60 and Lexys Ruch in 63rd and finishing in 29:25.61.
The Kansas Class 3A State meet will be held next Saturday at Rim Rock, which has become a familiar battleground for the Red Hawks, as the boys will fight to be the best 3A team in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.