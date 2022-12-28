Every now and then, if you are a fan of a good team in any sport, you get to see a game that your team puts it all together and plays up to their potential.  Saturday's Christmas Eve contest against the Seattle Seahawks was just that for the Kansas City Chiefs.  The offense may not have been dominant, but the defense was, and the offense managed to be methodical and efficient on their way to the 24-10 win, and put the game out of reach with a late touchdown.

The defense was the headliner in this contest, manhandling a Seattle offense that despite a recent slump, has still been one of the top 10 units in the league.  Chris Jones returned to form after an illness hampered his performance in Denver, and L'Jarius Sneed shadowed DK Metcalf in what could be a preview of the team's strategy to turn around their luck against top pass catchers come the playoffs.  The rest of the defense tackled well and held the Seahawks out of the end zone until the final two minutes of the game.

