Every now and then, if you are a fan of a good team in any sport, you get to see a game that your team puts it all together and plays up to their potential. Saturday's Christmas Eve contest against the Seattle Seahawks was just that for the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense may not have been dominant, but the defense was, and the offense managed to be methodical and efficient on their way to the 24-10 win, and put the game out of reach with a late touchdown.
The defense was the headliner in this contest, manhandling a Seattle offense that despite a recent slump, has still been one of the top 10 units in the league. Chris Jones returned to form after an illness hampered his performance in Denver, and L'Jarius Sneed shadowed DK Metcalf in what could be a preview of the team's strategy to turn around their luck against top pass catchers come the playoffs. The rest of the defense tackled well and held the Seahawks out of the end zone until the final two minutes of the game.
Mahomes threw for 224 yards, with just a shade over half of that going to Travis Kelce. Isiah Pacheco continued to lead the team's ground game, and the offensive line, including Orlando Brown, Jr., had their best game of the season. Perhaps the only troubling trend is the receiving corps continuing to drop passes, which has derailed drives in recent weeks. The shakeup in the depth chart of Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman returning to the field might be enough to eliminate some of those issues, but the group's focus as a whole needs to be better once the playoffs begin.
The special teams unit even came through with a mistake free game. Harrison Butker was 3 for 3 on extra points and knocked through his only field goal attempt--perhaps a move in the right direction toward more consistent play from the once-sure kicker.
This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos, and will finish out the season next Sunday at Las Vegas. The Broncos gave the Chiefs fits after falling behind 27-0, as the defense struggled against a backup quarterback and Mahomes was picked off 3 times in an ugly effort. With their head coach fired this week and a recent harassing of the Chiefs on their mind, the Broncos could be a handful this week, so hopefully the complete effort and closing attitude the Chiefs showed last weekend resurfaces to help KC shut down their division rival.
