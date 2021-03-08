It's time to sign up for summer softball.
The Hiawatha Softball Association is only doing online registration for the 2021 season.
Go to the following link https://forms.gle/qBziEbJKgVS78Mmf8 for information and to sign up.
Anyone with questions can email hiawathasoftball@gmail.com or find more information on the Hiawatha Kansas Softball League Facebook page.
