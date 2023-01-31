It was an emotionally-charged and vocal week surrounding Sunday night’s AFC Championship game, as the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals prepared to return to Arrowhead Stadium—the site of their epic comeback a season ago that sealed a Super Bowl berth. From the moment the Bengals toppled the AFC favorite Buffalo Bills, the Bengals’ minds and mouths were busy working over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Winners of 10-straight and 3-0 against the Chiefs in the past year, taunts of returning to “Burrowhead” and celebratory cigars left a cloud of smoke and hubris hanging over the snow-covered field. All week, Bengals players talked in the media and on social media—chirping with confidence again and again. Even Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval got in on the act, releasing a video proclaiming Sunday as “They Gotta Play Us Day”, poking fun at the Chiefs, Kansas City as a whole, and Patrick Mahomes. It all made for a fun week of reading and talking leading up to Sunday night, but it was clear from their limited responses that the Chiefs were not having fun with the narrative.

