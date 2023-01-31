It was an emotionally-charged and vocal week surrounding Sunday night’s AFC Championship game, as the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals prepared to return to Arrowhead Stadium—the site of their epic comeback a season ago that sealed a Super Bowl berth. From the moment the Bengals toppled the AFC favorite Buffalo Bills, the Bengals’ minds and mouths were busy working over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Winners of 10-straight and 3-0 against the Chiefs in the past year, taunts of returning to “Burrowhead” and celebratory cigars left a cloud of smoke and hubris hanging over the snow-covered field. All week, Bengals players talked in the media and on social media—chirping with confidence again and again. Even Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval got in on the act, releasing a video proclaiming Sunday as “They Gotta Play Us Day”, poking fun at the Chiefs, Kansas City as a whole, and Patrick Mahomes. It all made for a fun week of reading and talking leading up to Sunday night, but it was clear from their limited responses that the Chiefs were not having fun with the narrative.
While Cincy may have been on a high after easily dispatching the Bills, things looked a lot different in Kansas City. The Chiefs were never in any real danger in their Divisional Round game against the up-and-coming Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes looked to be in question after Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain early in the game. The All-Pro would re-enter the contest after the half, but as even as he limped to a solid finish, including leading a game-sealing touchdown drive, it was hard to envision him competing with the best the NFL has to offer in that condition. Even with Mahomes practicing and promising to play, the mood around the Chiefs was optimistic this week, but the normally jovial team seemed on-edge, as well, barely responding to talk of the Bengals. Perhaps the best sign that Chiefs players were having their fill came from defensive tackle Chris Jones, who ended an interview by walking away and saying, “See you all at Burrowhead.”
Once the teams took the field, it was clear that the Chiefs were simply done talking. The defense swarmed Joe Burrow, sacking him 5 times and forcing two interceptions. Jones, who already has a sparkling playoff resume, earned his first postseason sack in the first half, then helped seal the game with a sack in the 4th, and later said he had dedicated his entire offseason to this very game. Mahomes was sharp, if a bit limited, dicing up the Cincinnati defense to the tune of over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The most telling moments of the game came in the 4th quarter. The Chiefs’ offense was stalling, with Mahomes’ ankle showing signs of stiffness and pain, and the injuries were piling up. With L’Jarius Sneed leaving early due to a concussion, the KC secondary was almost entirely full of rookies against one of the best passing teams in the league. On offense, the wide receiver group was down to playing guys like Marcus Kemp, who had more tackles on the season than receptions, but still managed to come up with a gigantic catch late in the game.
As the game wound down, it was the much-maligned Skyy Moore, who fumbled away his job as the team’s punt returner earlier in the season, forced into action, coming up with a 29-yard return that set up the team’s final drive. Then Mahomes put the team in field goal range with a 5-yard scramble on his ailing ankle, that ended with a late hit putting the game and the season on the back of Harrison Butker. Butker’s struggles have also been well-documented this year, as he his inconsistencies have been notable since his early-season injury, but once again, the Chiefs were the team that faced down adversity, as Butker’s kick sailed through the uprights to boost Kansas City into the Super Bowl.
In the postgame, it was clear that Chiefs players had heard every word of pregame chatter, tucked it away, let it burn in their stomachs. And while the Bengals may have gone a bit overboard with their talk, the message to the rest of the league was crystal clear—do not forget who the Chiefs are. The legendary Mitch Holthus may have said it best, “You can doubt the Chiefs, you can dislike the Chiefs, you can disrespect the Chiefs—you're going to have to deal with the Chiefs.”
