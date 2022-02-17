Last Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI was a game that came packed with plenty of uplifting story lines, featured a pair of very good football teams, and gave us an exciting finish complete with career-defining moments from some players that have been around for quite awhile. As the Rams put a bow on their comeback win with a late touchdown and a big defensive stop, sealing the 23-20 win, it was very hard, as a Chiefs fan, to appreciate what would have been an enjoyable experience just a few years ago.
Let me first give my thoughts as a lifelong football fan. It was nice to see several Rams players cement their place in history. Matthew Stafford has had a very frustrating career, relegated to football purgatory in Detroit. He’s an easy guy to cheer for—a tough as nails competitor with a winning mentality—and I’m happy that he proved that given the opportunity to play with a proper NFL roster, he can go win the big games in the biggest moments. Aaron Donald is one of the most dominant players I’ve ever seen, and his fourth quarter dominance was a moment that he deserved to see in his career. And then you have Cooper Kupp—after the career and season he has recorded, and the journey it took to get there, getting the ring on his finger seemed like a fitting end to the year. You can go up and down the Rams roster and see guys that have added that signature championship pedigree to outstanding careers—even a guy like Jalen Ramsey, who has been the best player at his position for years, even if he is slipping at a later stage in his career.
On the other sideline, the Bengals had a magical run and if I wasn’t a Chiefs fan, I would view that as a very fun story line. The Cincinnati Cinderellas are an enjoyable team to watch with an exciting young quarterback—a team that might very well be in the early stages of becoming what the Chiefs are now. Their offensive weapons are impressive and numerous, and Joe Burrow is an easy guy to like, much like Stafford. And up until about the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, the team’s playoff run had kind of a magical aura to it.
And as a Chiefs fan, I say…blah, blah, blah. What I really saw on the field was two teams that had nice seasons who did an outstanding job of navigating through collapses by superior teams. The Bengals did it in two rounds of the playoffs. There are the Chiefs, the Bills, the regular season Packers, and not a lot of other dominant teams left, now that the Buccaneers would seem to be on their way out. Maybe the Rams move into that realm next season, and maybe the Bengals do, as well. But what I’m looking for in a team I have faith in is this—is their best game good enough to beat everyone else’s best game. I feel like the three teams I mentioned, I can say that about, and they have proven it. The next step for those three teams is finding more consistency in playing their best game, while teams like the Rams and Bengals must understand that their best game would not beat any of those three if they are also playing their best—so they need to improve their top end.
For the Chiefs to maintain their standing, this will be a major offseason. Up to 10 defensive players who played significant minutes will likely be gone, there are significant holes to fill in the front office and coaching staff, and the running back room and wide receiver group will need major decisions and some rebuilding prior to next season if Kansas City hopes to be back where the Rams stand today, as the lone team atop the NFL mountain top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.