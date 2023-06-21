Hiawatha's Swim Team competed June 17 at Seneca.
Boys Medley Relay
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Brody Nigus, Porter Hillyer 1:32.97
13-14: 3rd-Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin, Asher Leahy 1:17.47
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Rylee James, Lilah Aller 2:06.81; 2nd-Emmy Nigus, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus 2:14.90
9-10: 2nd-Jaylee Bannister, Alivia Boyles, Adalyn Meyer, Madeline Aller 1:43.46
11-12: 3rd-Lena Delaney, Brenna Neibling, Ali Krauter, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:22.50
13-14: 2nd-Alexis Crawley, Faith Gentry, Harper Chandler 1:44.69
Boys Individual Medley
9-10: 3rd-Brody Nigus 1:52.00
13-14: 4th-Jake Robidoux 1:32.19
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 2:17.12; 3rd-Annie Nigus 3:01.50
9-10: 3rd-Alivia Boyles 2:14.97
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:31.16; 3rd-Brenna Neibling 1:39.53
Boys Backstroke
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels 23.72
11-12: 6th-Hunter Durre 29.25
13-14: 1st-Jake Robidoux 41.47; 3rd-Asher Leahy 45.66; 4th-Quintin Pentlin 52.28
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 26.47
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 22.53; 5th-Jaylee Bannister 27.56
11-12: 3rd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 21.38; 6th-Lena Delaney 24.09
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 3rd-Carter Bannister 33.25
9-10: 6th-Quinn Leahy 27.69
13-14: 4th-Quintin Pentlin 56.82
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 3rd-Emerson Enneking 32.47; 4th-Reagan James 32.60; 6th-Lilah Aller 36.34
9-10: 3rd-Madeline Aller 25.96
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter 20.60; 6th-Brenna Neibling 24.28
13-14: 2nd-Harper Chandler 46.91; 5th-Faith Gentry 53.06; 6th-Alexis Crawley 1:01.84
15-18: 4th-Evanny Crawley 58.41
Boys Butterfly
9-10: 2nd-Porter Hillyer 23.37; 3rd-Brody Nigus 23.38
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 28.46; 2nd-Emerson Enneking 31.53; 4th-Annie Nigus 48.50
13-14: 3rd-Harper Chandler 47.50
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 3rd-Carter Bannister 22.72
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels 17.97; 3rd-Porter Hillyer 19.09; 5th-Quinn Leahy 19.65
13-14: 6th-Asher Leahy 34.16
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 22.47; 3rd-Lilah Aller 24.25; 5th-Emerson Enneking 25.34
11-12: 3rd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 15.63
13-14: 4th-Harper Chandler 38.43; 5th-Faith Gentry 44.59; 6th-Alexis Crawley 54.75
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Carter Bannister 45.98
9-10: 2nd-Brody Nigus 39.72; 3rd-Jackson Jagels 40.90
13-14: 2nd-Asher Leahy 1:16.62
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 56.63
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 44.28; 3rd-Adalyn Meyer 47.75
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 34.04; 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 35.06; 4th-Brenna Neibling 36.85
15-18: 2nd-Evanny Crawley 1:31.43
Boys Free Relay
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels, Porter Hillyer, Jack Delaney, Brody Nigus 1:21.88
13-14: 3rd-Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin, Jake Robidoux 1:03.09
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus, Annie Nigus, Lilah Aller 1:43:16; 4th-Reagan James, Rylee James, Emerson Enneking 1:54.84
9-10: 3rd-Madeline Aller, Adalyn Meyer, Alivia Boyles, Jaylee Bannister 1:31.93
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter, Brenna Neibling, Lena Delaney, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:07.16
13-14: 1st-Harper Chandler, Faith Gentry, Alexis Crawley 1:14.81
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.