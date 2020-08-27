While there are still many unknowns about the upcoming fall sports season, local athletes are still busy preparing.
The feel of school is definitely in the air at Hiawatha as parking lots are full with staff vehicles, buses are getting inspected and athletes are seen on the fields, courts and pounding the pavement.
The cross country team started practice Aug. 17 just like all of the other teams, according to guidance set out by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, but most of the runners spent all summer getting their miles in and staying in shape for the upcoming season.
The past two weeks, the cross country runners have been meeting at the “cross country tree” at 7 a.m. and then taking off various directions in and around town for their practices. Thursday morning, they were caught running on East Iowa near the Mount Hope Cemetery.
While schedules have the potential to change, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are hopeful to begin competition within the next few days.
According to the current schedules, the first Red Hawk football game is set for Sept. 4 at home against Troy. The first volleyball game is set Tuesday at Royal Valley for JV and freshmen and they will play at home on Sept. 8. The first varsity volleyball is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Nemaha Central. The first cross country meet is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 at Marysville and girls tennis gets underway Thursday, Aug. 27 at Hayden.
