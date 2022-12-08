Sunday did not go the way anyone hoping for a Kansas City Chiefs victory had planned. The Cincinnati Bengals, with their 27-24 victory, have now beaten the Chiefs three times in the last 12 months, and have proven to be one of the few teams in the league that do not flinch in the face of Patrick Mahomes in late game situations. Instead, it looks a little like the Chiefs were the team that shrunk in the 4th quarter, allowing Cincy to erase a touchdown deficit and take the late lead. So what makes the Bengals different, what can the Chiefs change before the playoffs, and why is their next matchup a must-win for Kansas City?
What separates teams like the Bengals from the rest of the league?
Joe Burrow. That was easy. The guy is the real deal, and will go down as a generational talent. The same way Mahomes inspired the Kansas City franchise and fanbase, Burrow creates a sense of calm in his surrounding cast, because they believe he will deliver in the biggest moments. That’s why slow starts to seasons and games don’t seem to bother the Bengals. We are experiencing a fun time to be football fans, as the AFC is loaded at the top with Burrow, Mahomes and Josh Allen all doing things that no one else can do. These guys are going to be at the top for a long time, meaning the Bengals, Chiefs and Bills will spend most seasons duking it out for a Super Bowl trip. For four years or so, the Chiefs have been the 90s movie bully, raising a fist just to watch some unfortunate opponent recoil as everyone laughs (remember the entire Super Bowl playoff run?) Now there’s two new cool kids in the hallway who aren’t going to shiver anytime Mahomes walks by—so some adjustments need to be made.
What can KC do to salvage their Super Bowl hopes?
Don’t get me wrong—the Chiefs are still one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, and should be. As the Colts game shows, no game is a guaranteed win, but I fully expect Kansas City to be in the thick of the AFC battle for a trip to the big game. But in the biggest games, and against the biggest opponents, the Chiefs need to start by changing their mindset. Winning football doesn’t often look like one guy outplaying an entire team. It looks like a group of guys getting the details right. Too often, it seems like much of the team is just waiting for Mahomes to take over.
Top Videos
If they want to win this postseason, they can’t have tackles getting whipped on every other play, receivers can’t drop passes, and the defense has to get the other team off the field on key 3rd down plays. When the Chiefs have those types of struggles against good teams, it looks an awful lot like recent losses to the Bengals and Bills (or going back a bit further, like the loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl). Addressing the offensive line will have to wait until the offseason, but in the meantime, a little more focus, a little more of an aggressive mindset from the coaching staff and a little more personal accountability by the guys on the field will make the difference in tight games against really good opponents.
Why is it a big deal if the Chiefs lose the next matchup with Cincinnati?
Two words: AFC West. The Chiefs have dominated their division for years, and while the Chiefs are clearly the best team of the lot, how many times in recent years have they won games against the Charges and Raiders, and even Broncos for that matter, that KC was not the best team on that day? Plenty. But Chiefs expect to win, and those teams, in the back of their minds, expect to lose. Kansas City cannot get into that type of mindset against teams they’ll face in the playoffs every year. Will one more loss do that? Probably not, but it might be enough for doubt to start creeping in, if it hasn’t already.
Hopefully the Chiefs will use this week, another AFC West matchup against the hapless Broncos, to cleanse the palette with a convincing win. This team is still very much in the hunt for another championship, and the best place to start is by getting back on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.