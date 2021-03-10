The spring is a special time for sports in America. Amateur basketball is winding down, as the biggest games of the year take center stage, while playoff races in pro hockey and basketball are just starting to take form.
Football is long over, but offseason moves are picking up, and baseball, in all of its preseason glory, exists in the ever optimistic promise of a season on the verge. Spring felt stolen a season ago, and as sports return in 2021, we find ourselves on the doorstep of a much needed return to normalcy—here are a few ways to enjoy the best of what local sports have to offer over the coming months.
Catch tournament basketball at its best. Several local teams are left in the Kansas state tournaments, and with this season’s transition to live-streamed content, it’s easier than ever to catch a high school basketball game, even from half a state away—pick a local squad still in the brackets and tune in. Moving up a level, Kansas won’t be the tournament favorite that they were a season ago when the NCAA tournament kicks off next week, but they have found their stride in the second half of the season, and it will be interesting to watch them play with less expectations this season. Wichita State has also turned it on, of late, and may be done enough to overcome a shaky early season and earn an at-large bid. With only a couple dominant teams, this has been an interesting college basketball season and should lead to an exciting tournament.
In local baseball, it should be wild season in the Big 7. Traditionally strong programs fill the league lineup, with back-to-back state titleholder Sabetha as the headliner. Graduation and a season away may have raided the Bluejay roster, but the program has proven resilient and will likely still be a state contender once again. Here in Hiawatha, the Red Hawks open camp with a heavy dose of optimism. The program is still growing, and the year away did not help with development, but pitching will be a strength, which is a major key, and there is competition all around the diamond as the dark horse Red Hawks look to make waves in the Big 7 this season.
Of course the Kansas City Royals are plugging away in Spring Training, and the team is loaded with young talent that may not hit the big leagues this season, but are providing a glimpse of what the future might hold. The Royals boast the league’s best pitching prospects and have arms for miles, and young hitters like Bobby Witt, Jr. are lighting up opposing pitching after spending last season facing off with the team’s young aces on a daily basis. The big leaguers may not be world beaters this season, but the lineup should be better than it was a year ago, and watching Kansas City’s younger players grow will show wear the team is headed over the next few seasons.
If baseball and basketball aren’t your cup of tea, Hiawatha has plenty of other options. The Lady Red Hawk softball team is always an exciting watch, and with double headers on a regular basis, there aren’t many better ways to spend a spring afternoon than catching a Hiawatha win at Bruning Park. The Trap Club is another fresh program at Hiawatha that is gaining momentum and always looking for support. The Red Hawk track and field squad may not have had the same numbers its accustomed to in recent seasons, but continues to roll out a good product, as the team consistently places athletes in the state meet season after season.
And if you’re not an organized sports fan, the great outdoors is always calling. We may have a cold spell coming, but the crappie pre-spawn is just around the corner, along with spring turkey season. Whatever your sporting preference, I hope you get out and enjoy the fresh air, catch a game or two, or a fish or three, and by all means, enjoy your spring!
